Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition

The parents of a seriously ill boy have applied to the Supreme Court for permission to appeal a ruling allowing doctors to end his life support.

Tom Evans and Kate James want to take 21-month-old Alfie Evans, from Bootle, Merseyside, who has a mystery illness, for treatment abroad.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said further treatment was "inhumane".

A decision could be made by Friday after the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court ruling for palliative care.

'Dealt with swiftly'

At the High Court hearing last month, Mr Justice Anthony Hayden said he accepted medical evidence which showed further treatment was "futile".

He said: "Alfie's need now is for good quality palliative care."

Alfie suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition.

The family's solicitors said Alfie's parents were at their son's hospital bedside when the application to seek permission to appeal was lodged with the Supreme Court, the UK's highest court.

The solicitors believe the application will be dealt with swiftly with a response possible on Friday.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said in a statement: "The Supreme Court will now consider the application to appeal the decision of the appeal court.

"Our priority is to continue providing Alfie with the best care possible."