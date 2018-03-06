Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The derby game between Chester City and Wrexham is always heavily policed

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in a series of dawn raids after a street fight between rival football fans.

The teenager, from North Wales, and seven men were held on suspicion of affray after trouble flared between Chester City and Wrexham supporters.

Police said violence erupted in front of shoppers in Chester just before the 15:00 GMT kick-off on 8 November.

The arrests follow an investigation by Cheshire and North Wales police to identify those allegedly involved.

Four Chester men, aged 49, 33, 28 and 23, and an 18-year-old man from Tarporley were arrested for affray.

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Wrexham's Shaun Pearson scored the winner with a header

The 28-year-old man had handed himself into a police station, said a police spokesman.

Two men from Wrexham, aged 25 and 20, as well as the teenager have been arrested for the same offence.

They are all currently in custody.

'Multiple calls'

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones had pleaded with fans to be on "best behaviour" before the game at Chester's Deva Stadium.

But Cheshire Police said they received "multiple calls" about a street fight involving football fans at The Cross on Eastgate Street.

Members of the public and shoppers witnessed the altercation but no-one required hospital attention and no damage was caused, said a police spokesman.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Cross in Chester where the police say the fight broke out

Det Sgt Stuart Needham of Cheshire Police said "such incidents will not be tolerated".

The cross-border National League derby game was won 1-0 away by Wrexham.

The arrests were made just days before the return game between the two clubs in Wrexham on Sunday 11 March.