Image copyright Google Image caption Wirral University Teaching Hospitals Trust is being investigated by NHS Improvement

Staff at an NHS Trust at the centre of bullying claims felt "inhibited" and "unsupported" when raising concerns about colleagues, a report revealed.

NHS Improvement's investigation into Wirral University Teaching Hospitals Trust (WUTH) found "deep systemic, cultural problems" in governance.

It discovered there had been a breakdown in relations at board level.

Acting chief executive David Jago welcomed the findings after a "difficult time" for the trust.

WUTH, which runs Arrowe Park Hospital, Clatterbridge Hospital and Wirral Women and Children's Hospital, was rated as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission in 2016.

Chairman Michael Carr resigned in February amid concerns over "cultural, behavioural and governance issues".

The resignation of chief executive David Allison in December followed.

'Rooting out'

NHS Improvement investigated concerns raised by trust staff in late 2017 including claims of bullying and the handling of the sacking of Dr Palaniappan Saravanan in November.

Dr Saravanan, a cardiologist at Arrowe Park in Birkenhead, was dismissed after being accused of sexually harassing junior doctors.

The investigation found the case "served to underline that staff felt inhibited and unsupported in raising concerns about the conduct of colleagues over a prolonged period of time".

"Deep systemic, cultural problems" at WUTH needed "rooting out", and staff needed to be "supported to raise concerns", it said.

It discovered a breakdown in relations between the trust's executive directors and non-executive directors, who included Mr Allison and Mr Carr.

Ian Dalton, chief executive at NHS Improvement, said: "This prevented them from working together to provide their patients with the safe, high quality care that they rightly expect."

WUTH interim chairman Sir David Henshaw praised the "quick turnaround" of the investigation, which began late last year.