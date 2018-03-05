Image copyright Google Image caption The body of 71-year-old Richard Percival was found at a house in Dixon Avenue

A teenager who bragged about "being a psychopath" has been found guilty of murdering a man with a claw hammer.

Richard Percival, known as Dickie, was found dead at his home in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, on 18 August.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he attacked the 71-year-old because he had made sexual advances towards him.

The teenager, who also stole cash from the victim, was convicted of murder at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday.

He had denied the charge but admitted manslaughter and theft.

The court heard how the teenager was homeless and sometimes spent time at Mr Percival's house in Dixon Avenue, doing odd jobs for him.

Image copyright PA Image caption The boy denied murder but was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court

The boy told the court that a day after being propositioned by Mr Percival, he went to his house after work and attacked him several times with a hammer.

He admitted he was a regular drug user and said he had taken a cocktail of strong drugs in the hours after he killed Mr Percival.

His friends told police he had confessed to killing someone and had been acting in a "manic" way.

In a police interview, a friend said he had boasted about "being a psychopath" and said he wanted to kill someone else, the jury was told.

The court heard the boy was apprehended when he jumped out from behind a car in front of a police patrol and said: "You're looking for me".

After the court hearing, Angela Rowan, from the Crown Prosecution Service, described the killing as "a brutal attack on a defenceless man".

The defendant's argument that "he was frightened Mr Percival was going to make sexual advances" towards him and that he "lost control" were disproved, she said.

He is due to be sentenced in April.