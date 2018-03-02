Liverpool

Coaches destroyed in Warrington bus depot blaze

  • 2 March 2018
Fairbrothers Coaches, Warrington Image copyright Warrington Guardian
Image caption The fire involved "a large number of coaches and chemicals ", a fire service spokesman said

Six coaches have been destroyed in a large fire involving chemicals at a bus depot in Cheshire.

The blaze broke out at Fairbrothers Coaches in Catherine Street, Warrington, at about 01:00 GMT.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene and firefighters remained there for six-and-a-half hours.

Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said an investigation had been launched but there were believed to be no suspicious circumstances.

The fire involved "a large number of coaches and chemicals within a building", a spokesman said.

No-one was injured but neighbouring buildings suffered some fire damage, he added.

A spokesman for the firm said other bus operators had "rallied together" to fill in on routes the destroyed vehicles would have covered.

