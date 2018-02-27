Image copyright Chester Race Company Image caption Chester Race Company said the plan would help solve the issue of the course being "cut off" from the city

Plans for a £100m redevelopment of Chester Racecourse have been revealed.

The scheme will see a new grandstand, 1,000-seat conference venue and car park built, alongside an extension to an existing hotel on the site.

Chester Race Company's Chris Clayton said the course was "cut off" from the city by a road scheme in the 1960s and the plans would "reconnect" it.

Chester claims to be the oldest course in England and the city first saw horse racing in the early 16th Century.

Image copyright Chester Race Company Image caption A 1,000 seat conference centre has been included in the plan

Mr Clayton said the plans will stop Chester losing business from conference organisers who "always go to Liverpool or Manchester if the conference is over 500 people".

He said that would have "big benefits to the city - people will stay, spend more money and come back for the weekend when they see what a lovely place it is".

He added that the project would "extend the historic part of the racecourse and create more spaces for people to enjoy throughout the year".

The plans, which are due to be submitted to Cheshire West and Chester Council later in the year, will also see the reinstatement of Watergate Square, one of the original Roman entrances through Chester's city walls.

A separate project to build a new entrance to the venue is due to be completed by May.