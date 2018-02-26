Image caption Ninety-six people died after the crush at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

Criminal court proceedings are to begin in order to pave the way for the possible prosecution of the match day commander at the Hillsborough disaster.

A judge at Preston Crown Court has been hearing legal arguments in the case of former South Yorkshire police Ch Supt David Duckenfield.

An application to lift an order imposed in 2000 to prevent his prosecution is being examined by the judge.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans were fatally injured in the 1989 terrace crush.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw agreed that Mr Duckenfield must be able to apply for legal aid funding in order to be able to defend himself for the next stage of the process.

To enable this to happen, and despite the fact Mr Duckenfield has not yet been charged with any offence, the judge has formally started the criminal court proceedings.

And Sir Peter made it clear that he has also yet to hear any arguments on the merits of lifting the "stay" order which was imposed after the private prosecution in 2000.

The prosecution wants to overturn that order and to charge Mr Duckenfield with 95 counts of gross negligence manslaughter.

Such a charge cannot be brought in the case of the 96th victim of the disaster, Tony Bland.

Because of the law at the time, no action can be taken as he died more than a year and a day after the tragedy.

The judge is yet to hear arguments from either side on whether a trial should take place.

Mr Duckenfield did not have to attend court today and was not present.

There will be another hearing on 26 April.