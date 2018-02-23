Image copyright Google Image caption The man also suffered a buttock injury at PureGym in Toxteth

A man has been slashed in the face during a stabbing outside a gym in Liverpool.

The victim, who in his 20s, was found by police "bleeding heavily" in the car park at PureGym in Sefton Street, Toxteth at 22:55 GMT on Thursday.

Paramedics treated the wound, as well as an injury to his buttocks, at the scene before taking him to hospital.

Merseyside Police are examining CCTV in the area and have appealed for information about the attack.

The gym car park was cordoned off while crime scene investigators carried out forensic inquiries.

A force spokesman posted on Facebook: "The motive is still being established and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the assault or saw any suspicious people or vehicles."