A man who died while being held by police was restrained properly but officers failed to report how seriously ill he was, an inquest has found.

Neighbours who heard screaming called police over concerns for the safety of Carl Bibby, 38, an alcoholic with learning difficulties.

He stopped breathing while being restrained at his flat in Kirkby, Merseyside in July 2009.

An inquest jury concluded that the cause of death was "unascertained".

Jurors were told that the police control room called 999 for help when Mr Bibby became unwell but failed to convey to call handlers the seriousness of his condition.

They also decided the North West Ambulance Service wrongly graded a further call about Mr Bibby having a seizure.

If the call had been graded properly, a rapid response vehicle could have arrived at Mr Bibby's flat 26 minutes earlier than the ambulance that was despatched.

Speaking after the conclusion of the inquest at Bootle Town Hall, Mr Bibby's family said they were extremely disappointed with the conclusions, particularly in view of the evidence which was heard from the officers involved and experts during the hearing.