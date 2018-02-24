Image copyright Henry Aldridge and Son Image caption The letter was sent to Atlanta DJ Paul Drew in September 1965

An "extremely rare" letter signed by all four members of The Beatles is set to make £12,000 at auction later.

The typed letter was sent in September 1965 to Atlanta-based DJ Paul Drew to thank him for his help on the Fab Four's tour of the United States.

Signed by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, it is being auctioned along with a letter from Beatles press officer Tony Barrow.

They were typed on manager Brian Epstein's NEMS Enterprises notepaper.

The letter reads: "Dear Paul, we just thought that we would like to write to you all and say thanks very much for your help on the tour. We enjoyed it and appreciated your patience and co-operation. Hope to see you next year."

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge said it is an "extremely rare" piece of rock and roll history.

"Anything signed by all four Beatles is highly collectable but to have it on NEMS stationery and addressed to Paul Drew - one of architects of Top 40 radio - takes it to another level," he said.

The accompanying letter from Mr Barrow confirms details for the group's 1965 tour.

Both will go under the hammer at Henry Aldridge and Son auctioneers in Devizes, Wiltshire on Saturday.