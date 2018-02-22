Image caption Ninety-six people died after the crush in the 1989 FA Cup semi-final match at Sheffield Wednesday's ground

Hillsborough investigators are considering whether charges will be brought against two more suspects.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the suspects are from West Midlands Police, which investigated the aftermath of the disaster.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is also reviewing evidence relating to three former South Yorkshire Police officers.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died in the crush on 15 April 1989.

The CPS said it expects to announce within the next three weeks whether charges will be brought against the two suspects from West Midlands Police.

Officials are due to make a decision on whether the three former South Yorkshire Police officers will be referred to the CPS so criminal charges can be considered.

Six people, including match commander and former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, are already facing charges related to the disaster and its aftermath.

The IOPC was previously known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission.