Alfie Evans: Appeal against ending life support
- 22 February 2018
The family of a seriously ill boy is to appeal against a High Court ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life-support.
Alder Hey Children's Hospital argued that continuing to treat the 21-month-old, who has a mystery illness, was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".
His parents from Bootle, Merseyside, want to take him abroad for treatment.
The family thanked people on the Alfies Army website who had raised £10,000 to fund an appeal.
UPDATE.. Thank you so much Bill Kenwright for your help, Thank you also to everyone who has donated to help raise the £10,000 ..Amount has now been raised..we are so grateful to each and everyone of you, words just don't seem enough right now but ..Thank you all @Everton pic.twitter.com/6jhtsn9J9h— #ALFIESARMY (@Alfiesarmy16) February 21, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Alfiesarmy16