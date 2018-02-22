Liverpool

Alfie Evans: Appeal against ending life support

  • 22 February 2018
Alfie Evans Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook
Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition

The family of a seriously ill boy is to appeal against a High Court ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life-support.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital argued that continuing to treat the 21-month-old, who has a mystery illness, was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".

His parents from Bootle, Merseyside, want to take him abroad for treatment.

The family thanked people on the Alfies Army website who had raised £10,000 to fund an appeal.

