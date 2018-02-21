Image copyright Google Image caption The body of 71-year-old Richard Percival was found at a house in Dixon Avenue

A teenager has admitted killing a 71-year-old man with a claw hammer.

Richard Percival, known as Dickie, was found dead at his home in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside on 18 August.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder but admits manslaughter and theft.

The jury at Liverpool Crown Court heard the teenager had told a friend he had killed a man who had made a sexual advance towards him, and bragged "about being a psychopath".

The court was told his mother knew Mr Percival and that he had sometimes stayed at his victim's house in Dixon Avenue.

'Psychopath'

A day after being propositioned, the boy said he went to Mr Percival's house after work and attacked him several times with a hammer.

As well as the "psychopath" boast, the court heard he told his friend he wanted to kill someone else.

The friend revealed this information in a police interview, the jury was told.

The teenager told detectives he only wanted to knock Mr Percival out to "teach him a lesson" and did not mean to kill him.

He has also admitted stealing a substantial amount of cash from Mr Percival.

Prosecutors say the jury need to decide whether he lost control after the sexual advance and meant to seriously harm Mr Percival.

The trial continues.