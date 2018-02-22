Image copyright Liverpool FC Image caption Dugout seats taken out of the Main Stand when it was revamped are among the items up for sale

A crest from the fence, seats from the dugout and a preliminary model of the Bill Shankly statue are among items from Liverpool FC's old Main Stand which are to go up for auction.

The club is selling off more than 380 items after a revamp of the Main Stand, which reopened in 2016.

The items on offer are "unique and diverse", the club said.

The auction will take place at Anfield with some of the proceeds going to the Liverpool Former Players Association.

The club said the 1970s crest, which is estimated to fetch up to £5,000, was the only example put up for sale as others were preserved in the LFC Museum collection.

The statue of former legendary manager Shankly by Tom Murphy is one of three presented to the club - and the only one that will be sold. It is estimated to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Other items included in the auction are the Ciudad de Marbella Trophy which was awarded to the club in 1982, the home team dressing room sign and framed records that once hung near the directors' guest lounge.

Image copyright Liverpool FC Image caption Three maquettes were made of the Bill Shankly statue with one of them included in the auction

The club said it was the first time it had given supporters the opportunity to buy "their own piece of Liverpool FC history".

A donation from the proceeds will be made to the Liverpool Former Players Association to support a local charity.

Stephen Done, Liverpool FC curator, said: "We have been extremely careful in filtering the selection of lots to ensure we retain vital mementoes of past games and heroes enabling us to tell the story of our wonderful club."