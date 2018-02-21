Image copyright Google Image caption Staff at the Speedy tool hire company were evacuated

Nine people were treated for breathing difficulties during a mystery health scare at a Merseyside office block.

Staff were evacuated from the Speedy tool hire company in The Parks, Newton-le-Willows, after some began to suffer flu-like symptoms at about 10:15 GMT.

Three were taken to hospital while others were treated at the scene.

The area was cordoned off and an investigation was launched, but emergency services have not identified the cause of the scare.

A spokesman for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the cause was "unknown" and ruled out a gas or chemical leak at the site.

Speedy did not elaborate on what had happened, describing the evacuation as a "none incident".

The police cordon was later lifted and staff are understood to have returned to the office.

A fire service spokesman later said: "Checks of the building were carried out which have raised no concerns and the incident has been stood down."