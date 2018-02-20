Doctors can stop providing life-support to toddler Alfie Evans who has a mystery illness against his parents' wishes, the High Court has ruled.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital argued that continuing to treat the 21-month-old from Bootle, Merseyside was "unkind, unfair and inhumane".

His parents Tom Evans and Kate James had hoped to prolong Alfie's life with treatment at a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Hayden said Alfie requires "peace, quiet and privacy".