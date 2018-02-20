Image copyright Google Image caption Members of the public were advised to avoid the area

Homes and businesses have been evacuated after a suspected wartime bomb was found on an industrial estate.

Police said they were called to Penlake Industrial Estate in St Helens following reports that an "artillery shell" had been discovered.

Firefighters created a 400m (440yd) exclusion zone around it while the surrounding area was also cordoned off.

Train services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria have been suspended by Transpennine Express.

It said its tickets were being accepted on Northern and East Midlands trains.

Merseyside Police tweeted: "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

The estate is situated off Reginald Road, which was closed from Leach Lane to Helena Road.

A St Helens Council spokesman said the entire industrial estate and most homes in Reginald Road had been evacuated, and that plans were being made to take those affected to a nearby leisure centre.