Image caption Liverpool Lime Street previously closed for three weeks in 2017

Liverpool's Lime Street rail station is to close for eight weeks over the summer for refurbishment.

Network Rail said the station will be closed between 2 June and 29 July, with many services departing and terminating at the city's South Parkway station.

The refurbishment will include the opening of two newly-built platforms, improvements made to others, and upgrades to signalling.

Lime Street closed for three weeks last year for the first phase of the work.

The refurbishment is part of a £340m investment in railways in the Liverpool City Region.

Image copyright Network Rail Image caption An extra three services per hour will be able to call at Lime Street

Upgrades will also take place on Sunday 8 April and Sunday 2 September.

Network Rail said passenger numbers at the station are expected to double during peak periods by 2043.

The changes will increase the station's capacity by making room for more frequent and longer trains, and more space for passengers.

An additional three services per hour will be able to call at the station, Merseytravel said.

Network Rail said more information will be made available to passengers next month.