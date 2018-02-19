Image copyright PA Image caption GMB members at the Birkenhead shipyard staged two walk-outs in January

A dispute between workers and management at Merseyside shipbuilders Cammell Laird has ended in a new agreement on pay and conditions.

Members of the GMB union staged two walk-outs at the end of January, but voted "overwhelmingly" to accept the new deal after ACAS stepped in.

GMB official Albie McGuigan said he hoped the Birkenhead shipyard could now concentrate on winning further orders.

Cammell Laird CEO John Syvret said he was "hugely optimistic" for the future.

He said: "This means we can now focus all our efforts on driving the upward trajectory of the company, delivering existing contracts and positioning Cammell Laird to win new long-term contracts.

He added the company would now "aggressively pursue important commercial and UK Ministry of Defence contracts".

Phil Allman of the Unite union said members had "shown their support and good faith by agreeing a deal that in our opinion will help Cammell Laird not only sustain present levels of employment but also put them in a strong position to win new contracts".

The first part of a two-term deal runs for a three-year period while the second follows sequentially for a two-year period.