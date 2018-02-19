Image copyright Police handout Image caption Cassie Hayes, 28, died after her throat was cut at the Tui travel agency in Southport town centre

A man charged with murdering a travel agent at her workplace admits he killed her unlawfully, a court has heard.

Cassie Hayes, 28, died in hospital after being attacked at the Tui store in Southport town centre on 13 January.

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court via video link.

His barrister David McLachlan QC, said there would be no issue Ms Hayes was unlawfully killed by Burke but psychiatric reports are being prepared.

Judge David Aubrey QC adjourned the hearing until 9 April, when Burke is expected to enter pleas.

A post-mortem examination concluded Ms Hayes, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland, died of shock and haemorrhaging due to a wound to the throat.