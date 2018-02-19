Image copyright Google Image caption The woman's death is being treated as unexplained, say police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house.

Police said the woman's body was discovered at a property in Wastdale Drive, Moreton, Wirral at about 05:45 GMT on Sunday.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, said police. Her next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

A 61-year-old man remains in custody for questioning.