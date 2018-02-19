Murder arrest over woman's unexplained death in Wirral
- 19 February 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house.
Police said the woman's body was discovered at a property in Wastdale Drive, Moreton, Wirral at about 05:45 GMT on Sunday.
Her death is being treated as unexplained, said police. Her next of kin has been informed and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.
A 61-year-old man remains in custody for questioning.