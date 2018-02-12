Image copyright North West Ambulance Service Image caption It was the second such incident in recent weeks

A 24-year-old man has been charged with causing criminal damage after an ambulance was attacked with beer cans and a wine bottle in Cheshire.

Paramedics and a patient were inside when the vehicle came under attack in Little Sutton, near Ellesmere Port in the early hours of Sunday.

No-one was injured but North West Ambulance Service said the crew and the patient were left "very shaken".

A spokeswoman said it was the second attack on an ambulance in recent weeks.

"We're appalled that some members of the public can treat us so badly when we're only here to help."

The damaged vehicle had to be taken off the road and a second ambulance sent to the scene after the incident at 00:24 GMT.

The man, from Little Sutton, will appear at West Cheshire Magistrates' Court on 28 February.