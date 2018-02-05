Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from an undiagnosed neurological degenerative condition

New MRI scans of a seriously ill toddler ordered by a High Court judge show further decline of his brain, a hearing to decide his fate has heard.

Tom Evans and Kate James, from Bootle, Merseyside, want to take their son Alfie abroad for treatment.

Doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital have told the High Court continuing treatment would be "futile".

A doctor treating him, who cannot be named due to a legal order, said the boy was "unaware and in a deep coma".

Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" and has a degenerative neurological condition that has not been precisely diagnosed.

Mr Justice Anthony Hayden, sitting at Liverpool Civil and Family Court, ordered the fresh scans on Alfie's brain as it was "vital" he had the most up-to-date information.

The court heard the results showed further deterioration of his condition.

Image copyright PA Image caption Tom Evans told the court he was pressurised to switch off his son's life support without a full diagnosis

A doctor treating Alfie told the court he believes the changes show the boy was "unaware, in a deep coma and unable to touch, see or hear".

His father insists he is aware and showing improvement and wants him to be allowed to travel to a specialist hospital in Rome.

Mr Evans claimed clinicians repeatedly "pressured" him and Ms James to end their son's life support before waiting for a full diagnosis at the beginning of 2017, asking if that was "professional".

But the doctor told the court he had no recollection of such conversations and Mr Justice Hayden told the hearing he was "interested" in "February 2018".

The hearing continues.