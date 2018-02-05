Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Robert Sempey's partner, sisters and niece have paid tribute to him

A man who was found stabbed to death in a garden was "the best brother you could ask for", his sister has said.

Robert Sempey's body was found on Beilby Road in Haydock, St Helens, on 21 January. A post-mortem examination revealed he died from knife wounds.

Alongside his sister's tribute, his partner Lisa said he had been "the most caring, loving man".

Ian Robertson, 33, of Beilby Road, has been charged with murder over Mr Sempey's death.

Paying tribute alongside Mr Sempey's other sister Mandie and niece Sharny, his sister Shell said he was "always there to pick me up when things were going wrong".

"Life will never be the same without him," she said.

"If only I could have one last call, I'd talk to him all night and never miss his call again."

Kirsty Jervis, 30, also of Beilby Road, is charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Robertson and Ms Jervis are due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 16 April.