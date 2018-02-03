Man dies after Liverpool city centre assault
A man has died after an alleged assault at a bar in Liverpool city centre.
Emergency services were called at about 01:00 GMT to reports that a man was attacked in an altercation in the Maya bar on Wood Street.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 02:25. A post-mortem examination will take place later.
Merseyside Police is looking to speak to three men who were in the bar at the time.
One is described as a 6ft 2in (1.87m) white male with brown hair, stubble and a muscular build. He was wearing a puffer jacket.
A second male is described as white, around 20 years old with a slim build and was wearing a grey hooded jacket.
They are thought to have left the premises at about 01:00 and went in the direction of Fleet Street, police said.
A cordon is in place while forensic inquiries are carried out. The victim's family has been informed.
Det Ch Insp Mark Tivendale said the incident happened in a busy bar and has appealed for witnesses.
"Our investigation is in its very early stages but we believe an altercation has taken place inside the bar between the victim and a number of unknown males."