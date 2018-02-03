Image copyright Google Image caption Police said there was an altercation at the Maya bar on Wood Street

A man has died after an alleged assault at a bar in Liverpool city centre.

Emergency services were called at about 01:00 GMT to reports that a man was attacked in an altercation in the Maya bar on Wood Street.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital but pronounced dead at 02:25. A post-mortem examination will take place later.

Merseyside Police is looking to speak to three men who were in the bar at the time.

One is described as a 6ft 2in (1.87m) white male with brown hair, stubble and a muscular build. He was wearing a puffer jacket.

A second male is described as white, around 20 years old with a slim build and was wearing a grey hooded jacket.

They are thought to have left the premises at about 01:00 and went in the direction of Fleet Street, police said.

A cordon is in place while forensic inquiries are carried out. The victim's family has been informed.

Det Ch Insp Mark Tivendale said the incident happened in a busy bar and has appealed for witnesses.

"Our investigation is in its very early stages but we believe an altercation has taken place inside the bar between the victim and a number of unknown males."