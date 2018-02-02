Image copyright Police handout Image caption May Laidlaw was left seriously injured when she was hit as she crossed a road

A boy who struck and killed a great-grandmother with his scrambler bike before "callously" riding away has been detained.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, hit May Laidlaw, 78, as she crossed Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool, on 2 December.

The teenager previously admitted causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident.

He was sentenced to three years in a young offenders institute.

Speaking after the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court, Det Insp Mark Drew described the incident as "absolutely tragic".

He said the boy had "callously" ridden off, leaving Mrs Laidlaw "seriously injured on the ground".

Paying tribute to her at the time of her death, Mrs Laidlaw's family said she had been a "kind and caring wife, mum, nan, great nanny, sister, auntie and friend".

"Our hearts are broken and may never be truly mended, a huge part of our family taken too soon," they added.