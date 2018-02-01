Image copyright Alfie's Army Facebook Image caption Alfie Evans suffers from a progressive neurological degenerative condition

The parents of a seriously ill 20-month-old boy with a mystery illness will be in court later in a row over life-support treatment.

Tom Evans and Kate James, both 20 and from Liverpool, want to take their son Alfie abroad for treatment.

But doctors in the UK say continuing life-support treatment is not in the child's best interests.

He is in a "semi-vegetative state" with a degenerative neurological condition that has not been precisely diagnosed.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Alfie with his father Thomas Evans and mother Kate James

Despite mediation between the parents and specialists caring for Alfie at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool, a two-day hearing at the city's family court will decide the child's fate.

It follows a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London last year when Mr Justice Hayden said everyone wanted what was best for Alfie, but ruled he would make a decision if agreement could not be reached after hearing from both sides.

Doctors at Alder Hey believe they should stop "mechanical ventilation" for Alfie, who was born on 9 May 2016.

But Alfie's parents hope that specialists at the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome will be able to pinpoint what is wrong with their child.