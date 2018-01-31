Image copyright Google Image caption Brandon Regan was found in a garden at a property on Critchley Road in Speke

A teenager whose body was found in a garden in Liverpool died from stab wounds, a post-mortem has confirmed.

The body of 17-year-old Brandon Regan was found at a property on Critchley Road, Speke, at about 10:20 GMT on Monday.

Two men aged 31 and 32 from Speke who were arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed.

Merseyside Police said they were keeping an "open mind" as to the motive and have appealed for information.

Det Chf Insp John Webster said Brandon's death was an "appalling tragedy".

"We owe it to the family and friends of Brandon and to the wider community to make sure that we do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for Brandon's murder, remove them from our streets and put them before the courts," he said.