Image copyright Google Image caption Brandon Regan was found in a garden at a property on Critchley Road in Speke

The body of a teenager has been found in a garden in Liverpool, prompting a murder investigation.

The remains of Brandon Regan, 17, were found at a property on Critchley Road, Speke, at about 10:20 GMT on Monday.

Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of his death was due to take place.

Two men, who are aged 31 and 32 and both from Speke, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody for questioning.