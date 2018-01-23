Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Robert Sempey, 37, from Newton-le-Willows, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning

A man has been charged with killing a man whose body was found in a back garden in St Helens.

The body of Robert John Sempey, 37, was found in Beilby Road, Haydock, on Sunday. A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds.

Ian Robertson, 33, of Beilby Road in Haydock is charged with murder. Kirsty Jervis, 30, also of Beilby Road is charged with assisting an offender.

Both are in custody to appear before magistrates in Liverpool on Wednesday.