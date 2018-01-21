Image copyright Allsport/Getty Images Image caption Tommy Lawrence made 390 appearances for the Reds

The date for former Liverpool FC goalkeeper Tommy Lawrence's funeral has been announced.

The Scotsman, who won three caps for his country, was Bill Shankly's first-choice keeper during the 1960s.

Liverpool FC said on its website his funeral would take place on 30 January at St Elphin's Parish Church, Church Street, Warrington.

Lawrence died earlier this month at the age of 77. He made 390 appearances for the Reds winning three major trophies.

Media caption Archive: BBC reporter unwittingly meets Tommy Lawrence

He helped Liverpool win the FA Cup against Leeds at Wembley in 1965 and also two league titles, as well as losing a European Cup Winners' Cup Final to Borussia Dortmund at Hampden Park in 1966.

In 2015 Lawrence returned to the limelight when a BBC reporter was asking people on the streets of Merseyside for their memories of the 1967 derby at Goodison Park.

When BBC North West Tonight's Stuart Flinders unwittingly asked Lawrence if he remembered the game, he replied: "I do - I played in it."