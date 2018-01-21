Image caption Bob Champion won the 1981 Grand National with Aldaniti

Grand National winning jockey Bob Champion lost a lifetime of photos in a major fire at a Liverpool car park, he has revealed.

The 69-year-old said his car was one of 1,400 vehicles destroyed in the blaze at the multi-storey next to the Liverpool Echo Arena on 31 December.

Champion said he had photos in the car ready to take to his publisher for his forthcoming autobiography.

He appealed on social media to help replace some of the pictures.

Image caption Champion crossed the winning line at Aintree two years after being diagnosed with cancer

Image copyright PA Image caption Aldaniti refused a carrot from the Queen in 1996

Image copyright PA Image caption The former jockey set up the Bob Champion Cancer Trust

He said on Facebook: "I am looking for photos of me as unfortunately I lost the ones I had ready for the publisher for my forthcoming book were destroyed in my car in the recent car park fire in Liverpool."

The veteran jockey added any photographs would "be greatly appreciated".

Champion won the Aintree steeplechase in 1981 on horse Aldaniti, two years after being diagnosed with cancer.

He went on to set up the Bob Champion Cancer Trust.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and up to 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve in temporary accommodation due to the fire at the Waterfront car park in the Arena and Convention Centre (ACC) at King's Dock.

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Image caption Police believe the fire started in one car and spread to other vehicles

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption About 1,400 vehicles left inside the car park were destroyed

It also resulted in the cancellation of the final event of the Liverpool International Horse Show at the Echo Arena.

Police said an accidental fire in one car which spread to other vehicles appeared to have been the cause.