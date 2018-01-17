Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption The first shell was about 30cm (1ft) in length

A second World War Two shell has been found at a building site just hours after another was detonated in a controlled explosion.

A 30cm (1ft) artillery device was unearthed at a site in Edgewater Place, Warrington, on Tuesday afternoon.

Daylight faded so it was detonated by the bomb squad at about 09:15 GMT and then another was found at about 12:00.

A number of nearby properties have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, police said.

The area has been cordoned off and police said to avoid it if possible.