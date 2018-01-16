Image caption Several buildings collapsed in the blast

A man has been charged with causing an explosion following a blast in Wirral last year that left more than 30 people injured.

Pascal Blasio, 56, of Gillingham, Kent, is charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life.

Two people were seriously hurt, 31 injured and many buildings destroyed in the blast in New Ferry on 25 March.

Mr Blasio, the owner of Homes in Style furniture shop on the explosion site, will appear in court in April.

He has been released on conditional bail, police said.

Contract Natural Gas Limited, an independent gas supplier for business customers, has also been charged with an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

The charge is for failing to discharge general health/safety duty to a person other than an employee.