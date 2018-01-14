Image copyright Go Fund Me Image caption People have been donating to a fund set up in memory of Cassie Hayes

A man has been charged with the murder of a travel agent who was killed at her workplace in Southport.

Andrew Burke, 30, of Vincent Street, St Helens, will appear from custody at South Sefton Magistrates' Court in Bootle on Monday.

Cassie Hayes, 28, died of her injuries in hospital after the incident at the Tui store in Chapel Street, Southport, on Saturday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination found she had had her throat cut.

Tributes have been paid to Ms Hayes on social media sites.

Her former partner, Leah McDonald, wrote on Facebook she was "heartbroken and numb" at the death of Ms Hayes, who was originally from Alnwick, Northumberland.

"There are no words to describe the pain I have woken with this morning! I just want to rip my heart out from my chest I cannot bare it," she said.

Image copyright Peter Byrne Image caption Cassie Hayes was the assistant manager at the Tui branch in Southport

One former colleague of the store's assistant manager wrote on Facebook: "So shocked to hear the sad news about Cassie. I've not worked for Tui for a while but the time I did and worked with Cassie she was such a lovely girl. RIP Cassie. Thinking of all the Southport girls and Cassie's family."