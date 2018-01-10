Image copyright Family handout Image caption The 17-year-old was shot while riding pillion on a motorbike

Four people have been arrested by police investigating the murder of a teenager who was shot in the head while riding pillion on a motorbike.

James Meadows, 17, died after what Merseyside Police called a "targeted shooting" in Lyme Cross Road in the Huyton area of Knowsley on 8 October.

In raids in Huyton, Prescot and St Helens on Tuesday, officers also found a substance thought to be cocaine.

The four are being questioned at a police station in Merseyside.

A 46-year-old woman from Prescot was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Three others - a 28-year-old man from Roby, a 19-year-old man from Huyton, and a woman aged 28 from Huyton - were all held on on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Det Ch Insp Bev Hyland, who is leading the investigation, said officers were "particularly keen" to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting or saw a dark hatchback car.