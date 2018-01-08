Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Darren Wright, pictured at an earlier hearing, has been put on the sex offenders' register for seven years

A Merseyside police constable caught with more than 1,400 indecent images of children has been spared jail.

Darren Wright, 38, of Southport, admitted five offences involving downloading, distributing and possessing the images.

Liverpool Crown Court heard the offences occurred while he was recovering from treatment from leukaemia.

He was sentenced to six months' imprisonment suspended for two years.

Wright possessed 1,417 indecent images and had downloaded 23 in the most serious category, the court heard when he pleaded guilty in November.

The sentence was suspended after a judge decided there was little risk of him reoffending.

He was put on the sex offenders' register for seven years, ordered to undertake 35 days rehabilitation and must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Computer equipment which was seized will be destroyed.

Wright was sacked for gross misconduct by Merseyside Police in October.