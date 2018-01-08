Image copyright PA Image caption Firmino and Holgate during the Merseyside derby

Police are investigating "a number of individuals" over racist tweets posted after Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate clashed in the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool striker Firmino, 26, reacted after Everton defender Holgate, 21, pushed him into the stand during the 5 January FA Cup match.

Holgate then made an allegation to the referee about what Firmino said to him.

After the racist comments were posted on Twitter, Merseyside Police said: "We are aware and will be investigating."

Merseyside Police deputy chief constable Carl Foulkes said: "Hate crime will not be tolerated."

FA inquiry

The two players became involved in a heated exchange when they clashed during the game.

The FA launched an inquiry after referee Bobby Madley included the incident and Holgate's allegation - also made to Everton officials after the game - in his match report.

Liverpool, who won the third round tie 2-1, immediately pledged to fully co-operate with any investigation.

Everton manager Sam Allardyce and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp refused to comment on the clash.

It is understood Firmino was not questioned about it after the game but is prepared to provide a statement if the FA request one.

Holgate has since deleted his Twitter account.