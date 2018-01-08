Image caption Engineers finished the emergency repairs overnight

Liverpool's Lime Street station has reopened a day early after engineers finished urgent repairs, Network Rail said.

The city's main railway station was due to be closed for two days for emergency repair work to overhead wires.

However, engineers completed the work overnight.

Northern and Merseyrail services from the station are today hit by strike action by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members over "rail safety"

Lime Street station was closed for a week in February when a section of trackside wall collapsed, blocking lines into the station.

RMT members at Northern, Merseyrail, South Western Railway and Greater Anglia are due to strike on Monday, Wednesday and Friday over the role of train guards and the extension of driver-only services.

Southern is also staging a 24-hour walkout on Monday.