Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jon Flanagan admitted assault when he appeared before magistrates

Liverpool footballer Jon Flanagan has pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend.

The 25-year-old defender appeared at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday accused of kicking Rachael Wall.

He was charged following an incident at 03:20 GMT in Duke Street, in Liverpool city centre, on 22 December. He will be sentenced later this month.

Liverpool-born Flanagan has made more than 50 first-team appearances for the club since making his debut aged 18.

The court heard he had been seen on CCTV assaulting his partner, who he has been in a relationship with for 18 months.

Lionel Greig, mitigating, said the victim had not provided a statement and there had been no previous instances of domestic violence in their relationship.

Both parties were under the influence of alcohol at the time, he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption The judge told Flanagan he would face a community penalty

District Judge Wendy Lloyd said she had been given a breakdown of the CCTV, which showed Flanagan assaulting his partner on "several occasions" and kicking her at one point.

The case was adjourned to 17 January when Flanagan will be sentenced.

Flanagan was a standby for England's 2014 World Cup squad, but has only played once for Liverpool this season and spent last season on loan at Burnley after a 20-month injury lay off.

He has one England cap.