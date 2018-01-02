Image copyright Police handout Image caption May Laidlaw was hit as she crossed the road

A 14-year-old boy has admitted killing a "caring wife, mum and nan" in a motorcycle hit-and-run.

May Laidlaw, 78, was fatally injured as she crossed Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool, on 2 December.

The teenager pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident.

Bailed until sentencing on 2 February, he was warned: "The likelihood is you will lose your liberty."

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also admitted dangerous driving and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Clement Goldstone QC, said: "Despite your age, despite your background and despite the absence of any previous convictions on your part, the likelihood is you will lose your liberty and be sent away for some time."

'Loved by many'

Mrs Laidlaw suffered multiple injuries when the boy's scrambler-type bike crashed into her.

More than 10 members of her family were in court for the hearing.

In a statement, the family said: "On 2 December our world came crashing down. May was taken from us, not because she was ready to go but simply because she was taken.

"May was loved by many, she was a kind and caring wife, mum, nan, great nanny, sister, auntie and friend."