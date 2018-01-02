Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Image caption About 1,300 vehicles were destroyed in the blaze say ACC Liverpool

Photos taken in the aftermath of a huge fire which gutted a car park, destroying 1,300 vehicles, have been released.

The multi-storey in King's Dock, Liverpool, suffered extensive damage when it was engulfed by a 1,000C blaze on Sunday.

Operator ACC Liverpool said all vehicles inside the car park, next to the city's Echo Arena, had been completely destroyed.

Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, suggested the blaze would have been contained if recent fire service budget cuts had not been imposed.

He also told the BBC the car park was not in danger of collapse, but pulling it down would be difficult with so many vehicles still inside.

'Ferocious' fire engulfed arena car park

How ex-England footballer and wife fled fire

Daughter-in-law's car wrecked at blaze

The arena had been hosting the Liverpool International Horse Show at the time, and hundreds of people were stranded overnight because of the fire.

No-one was seriously injured, the fire service said.

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Vehicles left inside have been completely destroyed

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The fire is reported to have reached temperatures of 1,000C

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said dismantling the building would be difficult with so many vehicles still inside

Insurance companies have vowed to expedite claims from those who lost vehicles in the blaze.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said drivers with comprehensive and third party insurance will be covered against the fire.

Malcolm Tarling, from the association, said insurers did not want to leave customers without transport and would "move very quickly" to make payments.

Admiral Group said it had received a number of claims and expects more as the day progresses.

It said it was hoping to settle claims as quickly as possible, and expected to make some payments to affected customers by the end of the working day.

In total, 21 fire engines were at the scene tackling the blaze, with crews from Greater Manchester and Lancashire assisting.

Mr Anderson said budget cuts meant fewer fire local crews were available.

Skip Twitter post by @mayor_anderson Mark respect your view, but for cuts we would have had 8 engines at scene in mins instead of 2,in my view the fire would have been contained https://t.co/UHiTdeGBK9 — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) January 1, 2018 Report

Chief Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service officer Dan Stephens said tightened budgets meant large fires presented huge challenges.

He said firefighters needed to "call and rely on neighbouring services" to help with such incidents.

The government has been approached for comment.

Those with vehicles in the car park have been told to contact their insurance company quoting reference number 650 of 31 December.