Liverpool

Drugs warning after boy, 17, dies 'taking ecstasy'

  • 23 December 2017
A stock image showing a clear bag containing drugs being exchanged Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Police said initial enquiries had made them "sufficiently concerned" to issue a warning (stock photo)

A teenager believed to have taken "a quantity of ecstasy tablets" has died, prompting a warning from police.

The 17-year-old, from Knowsley, Merseyside, died on Friday morning after being taken to hospital.

His death is being treated as unexplained, but initial enquiries had made Merseyside Police "sufficiently concerned" to issue a warning.

Det Insp Matt Smith warned "anyone out there thinking of taking drugs this weekend" to "think twice".

