Drugs warning after boy, 17, dies 'taking ecstasy'
- 23 December 2017
A teenager believed to have taken "a quantity of ecstasy tablets" has died, prompting a warning from police.
The 17-year-old, from Knowsley, Merseyside, died on Friday morning after being taken to hospital.
His death is being treated as unexplained, but initial enquiries had made Merseyside Police "sufficiently concerned" to issue a warning.
Det Insp Matt Smith warned "anyone out there thinking of taking drugs this weekend" to "think twice".