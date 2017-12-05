Image copyright Police handout Image caption May Laidlaw was married to her husband Tommy for 58 years

The family of a woman killed in a suspected hit-and-run said their hearts "may never be truly mended".

May Laidlaw, 78, died after she was hit by a scrambler-type motorbike while crossing Queens Drive in Walton, Liverpool on Saturday.

She was "loved by many" and will be missed "every single day", they said.

A 14-year-old boy has appeared before magistrates at Liverpool Youth Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In a statement, Mrs Laidlaw's family said their world came "crashing down" when she died.

Married for 58 years, she was a "kind and caring wife, mum, nan, great nanny, sister, auntie and friend", the tribute read.

"Only recently, she spoke about how her life has been filled with good and happy memories, which we will keep in our hearts forever, our memories, no one can take those away from us."

"Now our hearts are broken and may never be truly mended, a huge part of our family taken too soon."

The alleged driver, who cannot be named, is also accused of failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision and driving without insurance.

He was given conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 2 January.