Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane

A teenager has been accused of the hit-and-run death of a woman who was struck by a motorbike as she crossed the road.

The boy, 14, was detained after May Laidlaw, 78, died in hospital from multiple injuries on Saturday.

Ms Laidlaw was fatally injured at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane in Liverpool at about 17:00 GMT.

The boy is due in court accused of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision.

Merseyside Police said he voluntarily attended a police station on Sunday.

He is also accused of driving without insurance and is due before Liverpool Youth Court on Tuesday morning.