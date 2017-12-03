Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The collision happened at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane

A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a motorbike as she crossed the road, police said.

She suffered multiple injuries in Walton, Liverpool, at 17:00 GMT on Saturday and died later in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

The rider came off the bike underneath the flyover at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane before "callously" riding off, police said.

They rode against the traffic in the direction of Rice Lane.

Detective Inspector Mark Drew said: "We believe this motorbike was ridden against the flow of traffic along Queens Drive into Walton so dozens of motorists and other passers-by must have seen this vehicle in the aftermath.

"I would urge everyone who was in this part of Liverpool at this time to cast their minds back about whether they saw a motorbike being ridden erratically.

"If anyone can tell us anything about the vehicle involved they should call us immediately so that we can fully investigate this tragic incident."