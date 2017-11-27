Image caption Officers tried to stop a white van on Hasfield Road in Norris Green

A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a police officer was hit by a van in Liverpool.

Police were trying to stop a white Ford Transit van in Norris Green when it hit the officer at 19:25 GMT on Saturday.

Martin Stowell, 34, of Queens Road, Everton, faces five charges in total, also including driving whilst disqualified.

He is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court later on Monday.

Mr Stowell, who has been remanded in custody, also faces charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, aggravated vehicle taking and possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

The officer was taken to hospital for injuries to his ribs and leg, Merseyside Police said.