Image caption Officers tried to stop a white Transit van in Hasfield Road, Norris Green

A police officer has been seriously injured after a van was driven at him in Liverpool.

It happened in Hasfield Road, Norris Green, at 19:25 GMT on Saturday when officers tried to stop a white Ford Transit van.

Merseyside Police said its officer is being treated in hospital following the "despicable attack" and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested and is being interviewed in custody.

The force said Hasfield Road is closed and house-to-house inquiries are being carried out.

Det Ch Insp Martin Earl said: "This was a despicable attack on a police officer who was simply doing his job, trying to protect the communities of Merseyside.

"The officer has sustained serious injuries for which he is receiving treatment. He has also been left extremely shaken by his ordeal."

Det Ch Insp Earl added the officer's colleagues have been left "shocked" by the incident and are being provided with support.