Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ten people were arrested over the fight in Liverpool

Ten people have been arrested after a mass brawl in Liverpool city centre.

Mobile phone footage of the fight shows a large group of men throwing punches, and chairs being used as weapons.

Ten people, including eight German nationals, have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences, Merseyside Police said.

One man suffered a head injury in the disturbance, which happened near Concert Square and Wood Street at about 23:20 GMT on Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man from Walton, a 28-year-old from Toxteth, and eight Germans, aged between 25 and 50, were arrested.

Members of the public and door staff were involved in the brawl, police said.

The injured man remains in hospital in a stable condition.