Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

One of the killers of toddler James Bulger has been recalled to prison suspected of having child abuse images on his computer.

It is the second time Jon Venables has been sent back to jail under similar circumstances.

Venables was released in 2001 on licence, after serving eight years for the murder of James, two, in 1993.

In 2010, he was recalled to prison for accessing images of child abuse and released in 2013.

Venables, who had been living under a new identity, was recalled to prison last week, it has been confirmed.